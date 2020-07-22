AICTE asks colleges to be ‘atmanirbhar’, says develop apps, products, technologies

AICTE asks colleges to develop apps, technology, and innovations (Representational image) AICTE asks colleges to develop apps, technology, and innovations (Representational image)

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has asked higher education institutes and universities to be self-reliant or as the Prime Minister in his national address had said, ‘atmanirbhar‘. AICTE asked institutes to encourage teachers and students to develop “alternative apps, products, and technologies through innovative ideas and research”. This will not only “make India self-reliant but also propel India to the forefront as the primary source for meeting all global needs and requirements,” stated the letter.

The letter — signed by the AICTE chief Anil Sahasrabudhe — read, “COVID-19 pandemic will soon be a thing of the past…India will surge ahead overcoming the pandemic wave and the current financial crisis and will emerge as a strong, resilient, and proud nation.”

Talking about the recent tensions at the Line of Actual Control, the letter read, “The recent border turmoil, additionally, has forced the nation, as a whole, to introspect about the alternatives and to avoid dependence on other nations about our needs and requirements.”

“Time beacons us all to be pro-active and pitch in our best efforts to be self-reliant and ‘be vocal’ and ‘buy local’ to achieve the national goal of being ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’,” it added.

Taking the example of personal protective equipment (PPEs), the AICTE explained that India used to depend on imports for these items but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, the nation has not only become “self-reliant but also (started to) export them,” the letter claimed.

“AICTE approved universities / institutions have done phenomenally well during the pandemic in terms of making PPES, sanitisers, face masks, ventilators, and apps. AICTE has instituted an award for such well-performing universities / institutes in the form of Utkrusht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award.”

