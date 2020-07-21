Covid-19 impact: AICTE asks Bombay High Court not to cancel final year exams

HC will hear the pleas on Tuesday, July 21 HC will hear the pleas on Tuesday, July 21

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), governing organisations for university-affiliated and autonomous technical institutions told the Bombay High Court that in view of University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the council has asked them not to cancel final year examinations and conduct them through online, offline or blended mode. The AICTE further said that it has issued a revised schedule for final year graduation or post graduate diploma examinations.

On July 6, the UGC issued revised guidelines and decided not to recommend cancellation of the final semester (or final year) examination for graduating batches and has advised institutions to conduct these exams by the end of September. The regulator said these exams can be conducted in online, offline, or blended mode.

AICTE filed an affidavit in response to a PIL, filed by a retired professor and Pune resident Dhananjay Raghunath Kulkarni, through advocate Uday Warunjikar, which stated the University Grants Commission (UGC) was the regulating authority in such matters, and the state was not empowered to decide the mode of assessment for final-year students, and hence the June 19 government resolution (GR) should be set aside and quashed.

On July 17, the state government had reiterated before a division bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta that it cannot allow final-year examinations for professional and non-professional courses to be held in Maharashtra given the coronavirus outbreak. The court had asked other respondent education to file affidavits in reply to the pleas challenging the GR.

An affidavit filed through Ajeet Singh, the regional officer, the western regional office of AICTE stated, “Since the UGC, in view of the Covid-19 situation, has formulated the safety-conscious guidelines, the AICTE decided to follow the same guidelines since it takes into account not only the interest of students, the necessity of conducting an examination and also the health and safety of the students.”

It added, “In view thereof, AICTE has requested all affiliated deemed-to-be universities, technical institutions, and polytechnic colleges to conduct the examination in offline (pen and paper) or online or blended (offline + online) mode.”

Moreover, AICTE said that it issued a letter on July 7 and had asked affiliated institutes and universities to follow revised UGC guidelines while conducting exams.

The Council stated, “AICTE has also published a revised calendar in view of the revised guidelines of UGC and has instructed the institutions who have already started classes as per earlier calendar to either postpone the classes or conduct special classes for students who would be required to appear in final year exam of their graduation or diploma.”

HC will hear the pleas on Tuesday, July 21.

