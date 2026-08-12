AICTE approves 5,099 new institutions in 2024-25; computer applications, management lead

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) granted Letters of Approval (LoAs) to 5,099 new institutions in the 2024-25 academic year, adding a total approved intake of 7,49,872 seats, according to the council’s Annual Report 2024-25. The expansion was driven primarily by computer applications and management, while engineering and technology accounted for a much smaller share of the newly approved capacity.

Computer Applications recorded 3,959 approved institutions with a combined intake of 3,65,848 students, the highest among the programmes listed by AICTE. Management followed with 3,500 approved institutions and an approved intake of 3,47,644.

Together, Computer Applications and Management accounted for more than 7.1 lakh of the 7.5 lakh seats approved across new institutions during the year.