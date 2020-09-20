AICTE announces scholarship programme for PG students, here’s how to apply

AICTE PG scholarship 2020-21: Apply for scholarship programme at aicte-india.org

AICTE PG scholarship programme 2020: The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the scholarship programme for the post graduate (PG) students for the year 2020-21. The candidates of ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch with valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) score can apply for the scholarship. The eligible candidates can apply through the website- aicte-india.org.

Meanwhile, the candidates admitted for the part time course, and qualified under OBC (Creamy Layer) category are not eligible for the scholarship programme. The candidates from the reserved categories need to attest documents in support of proof.

“Documents in support of SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/Physically Handicapped certificate shall be attested by the institute principal or gazetted officer. SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/physically handicapped certificate should be in Hindi/English otherwise it should be translated and verified in Hindi/English by notary officer or by the principal in institute letter head. Student shall upload both original and translated certificate,” an official statement said.

The scholarships will be provided for a maximum period of 24 months or till completion of courses. The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 12,400 per month.

