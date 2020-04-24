AICTE announces online hackathon on COVID-19

Interested candidates can register themselves till April 26, 2020. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in Interested candidates can register themselves till April 26, 2020. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced an online hackathon — ‘COVID-19 national Bio-informatics Online Hackathon’. Interested candidates can register themselves till April 26 through the website aicte-india.org.

The Hackathon will be conducted from April 27 to May 6. “The aim is to start the process to build a comprehensive pandemic response app or web tools with various essential modules to support coordination. The only restriction is that the direct outputs or slightly modified versions shall not be used only for pure commercial purpose or profiteering of individuals or entities. This can be used for making it into an open source or partly paid through government projects or funds for social causes similar to apps developed using open source software,” read the AICTE release.

The full stack developers for the hackathon have to submit their installable programs only. “As the hackathon outputs are being done on social cause basis not on pure commercial benefit of any one or any one entity, the full stack developers will only submit their installable programs and not their source code, and they will be duly acknowledged for their contribution,” read the release.

The students and faculties of Computer Science, Polytechnics, ICT, Engineering institutes, Arts & Science Colleges, startups, and all IT full stackers strong in app and mobile responsive web development can apply.

