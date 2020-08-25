AICTE allows B-schools to admit students on basis of UG result

The council has clarified that at the time of admissions, first preference should be given to candidates who have appeared and qualified CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT and GMAT. (File)

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), as a one-time exception, has permitted business schools to admit students to MBA and PGDM programmes based on their performance in the final-year undergraduate exam.

The exception, AICTE member secretary Rajive Kumar told The Indian Express, has been made since several states have not held the state-level entrance exam yet.

“AICTE, being more a facilitator than a regulator considered alternative proposition through which selection of the students could be made for admission into PGDM course which will benefit both the Institutions as well as the students,” the council’s circular states. “Therefore, in the current scenario, the PGDM / MBA institutions are allowed to admit the students on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying examination by preparing a merit list in a transparent manner,” the circular adds.

The council has clarified that at the time of admissions, first preference should be given to candidates who have appeared and qualified CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT and GMAT. “If vacant seats are still available, candidates shall be selected based on the merit in the qualifying UG exams. The States may also use this relaxation while allotting seats through counselling,” the AICTE said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.