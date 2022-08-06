scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

AICTE allows another 20 institutes to offer BTech in regional language from this year

The technical education regulator's approval takes the total number of colleges offering to teach engineering in a native language to 39. The largest number of such institutes are now in Madhya Pradesh (12), followed by Tamil Nadu (10) and Uttar Pradesh (4)

Written by Harleenn Agarwal | New Delhi I |
August 6, 2022 9:43:44 am
AICTEThis is the second year that AICTE has permitted engineering colleges to offer B.Tech programmes in regional languages. (File image)

After a lukewarm start, the number of institutes offering engineering programmes in regional languages have doubled this year.

Data accessed by The Indian Express shows that the All India Council for Technical Education (or AICTE) has approved another 20 institutes for offering B.Tech degree programmes in regional languages in the academic year 2022-23, taking the total number to 39 across 11 states in the country.

Read |IIT Guwahati resumes offline classes on campus, introduces 8 new UG, PG programmes

The largest number of such institutes are now in Madhya Pradesh (12), followed by Tamil Nadu (10) and Uttar Pradesh (4). This year, Gujarati has been added to the list of languages offered, which includes Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Bengali. Among them, Hindi is the most popular with 21 institutes opting to teach engineering in these languages.

The highest number of colleges offer Hindi, with about 21 institutes. Ten technical universities in Tamil Nadu have offered to teach in Tamil.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enoughPremium
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enough

A total of 62 BTech. and Diploma courses will be available for students, with programs ranging from Computer Engineering and Mechanical Engineering to Information Technology. This comes as part of the push for teaching and learning in regional languages at every level as highlighted in the NEP 2020.

Speaking at a recent panel discussion on the completion of 2 years of the NEP 2020, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe emphasised the need to include regional languages in higher education. “Taking a leaf out of the NEP 2020, we found out that there is no regulation that stops teaching and learning (for higher education) in the mother tongue. It’s a myth that it can only be taught in English.” he said.

“We took this up very seriously and started advocating for our engineering institutes to teach in the mother tongue.” added Sahasrabudhe. He mentioned that such initiatives in the past had not succeeded because study material was not available in Indian languages. The Council has been translating books into regional languages using AI (Artificial Intelligence) based translation tools.

Don't miss |Law graduates out of practice for over 5 years must reappear for AIBE: BCI

This is the second year that AICTE — in line with provisions of the new National Education Policy (NEP) that calls for education in one’s mother tongue as far as possible — has permitted engineering colleges to offer B.Tech programmes in regional languages.

The first year of this initiative had a slow start, with only 225 student enrolments out of the approved intake of 1,230. While Hindi was a popular choice with 116 student enrolments, Kannada had zero enrolments. For several other institutes, seats remained completely vacant.

Last year in November, the Union Education Ministry had announced that it would push for technical education, especially engineering, in regional languages, starting from the 2021-22 academic year. The Ministry had also indicated that some of the top engineering schools such as the IITs and NITs might be among the first to implement this.

The total budget for this initiative in its first year was Rs 3.294 crores which primarily includes the cost of translating books from English and printing them in the languages being offered. A total of 240 books were available for the Academic year 2021-22. The budget has increased to Rs. 18.6 crores for the Academic Year 2022-23, with 1056 books in 12 languages– Hindi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Kannada, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Assamese, Malayalam.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 09:43:44 am

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals

5

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Express Opinion

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation
Delhi Confidential

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Culinary Capital

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Premium
India slams OIC for its J&K statement: Reeks of bigotry

India slams OIC for its J&K statement: Reeks of bigotry

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy
Coomi Kapoor writes

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy

Premium
RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIs
Explained

RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIs

Premium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement