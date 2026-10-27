AIBE 22 registration closes today; check exam date, changes announced by BCI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII today, October 27. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination must submit their application forms through the official AIBE registration portal before the deadline. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026.

Candidates can pay the application fee until October 28, while the application correction window will remain open until October 30. The admit cards are scheduled to be released on November 14.

The AIBE is a qualifying examination conducted by the BCI for law graduates seeking a Certificate of Practice (CoP), which allows them to practise law in India. Eligible applicants include graduates of three-year or five-year LLB programmes recognised by the BCI. Final-semester students without backlogs in previous semesters may also be eligible, subject to the prescribed conditions. State Bar Council enrolment is not mandatory for all eligible candidates to appear for the examination