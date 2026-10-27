AIBE 22 registration closes today; check exam date, changes announced by BCI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII today, October 27. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination must submit their application forms through the official AIBE registration portal before the deadline. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026.
Candidates can pay the application fee until October 28, while the application correction window will remain open until October 30. The admit cards are scheduled to be released on November 14.
The AIBE is a qualifying examination conducted by the BCI for law graduates seeking a Certificate of Practice (CoP), which allows them to practise law in India. Eligible applicants include graduates of three-year or five-year LLB programmes recognised by the BCI. Final-semester students without backlogs in previous semesters may also be eligible, subject to the prescribed conditions. State Bar Council enrolment is not mandatory for all eligible candidates to appear for the examination
Candidates who appeared for AIBE XX or XXI but did not qualify should check the BCI instructions on using their existing login credentials rather than registering afresh.
What has changed in AIBE 22?
The BCI has released a revised, subject-wise syllabus for AIBE XXII, specifying the distribution of 100 questions across 19 legal subjects. The syllabus includes provisions under India’s new criminal laws, alongside the corresponding older codes, giving candidates a clearer guide to examination preparation.
Constitutional Law, the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) and criminal procedure carry 10 questions each. Family Law, Contract Law, and the subjects covering criminal law and evidence carry eight questions each. Candidates should refer to the latest syllabus rather than relying solely on older preparation material.
Another important eligibility clarification is that final-semester LLB students without backlogs may apply under the prescribed conditions, and enrolment with a State Bar Council is not a universal prerequisite to appearing for the examination.