AIBE XXII: Registration begins for All India Bar Exam 2026 at aibe.digivarsity.online

AIBE XXII registration begins: Exam date, eligibility and more (Screengrab from official website)

The Bar Council of India has begun the online registration process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII today, August 19, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications online until October 27, 2026. The last date to pay the application fee is October 28, while corrections can be made until October 30. Candidates will be required to fill in their details on the dedicated portal at aibe.digivarsity.online.

The AIBE XXII examination will be conducted on November 29, 2026. The admit cards are scheduled to be released from November 14.

AIBE XXII 2026: Important dates

Event Date Registration begins August 19, 2026 Registration closes October 27, 2026 Last date to pay application fee October 28, 2026 Last date for corrections October 30, 2026 Admit card release November 14, 2026 AIBE XXII exam November 29, 2026

AIBE XXII 2026: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website and click on the AIBE XXII registration link.

Step 2: Complete the registration using the required personal details, mobile number, and email ID. Candidates will have to verify their email and mobile number through OTPs.