AIBE XXII: Registration begins for All India Bar Exam 2026 at aibe.digivarsity.online

The Bar Council of India has begun the online registration process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII today, August 19, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications online until October 27, 2026. The last date to pay the application fee is October 28, while corrections can be made until October 30. Candidates will be required to fill in their details on the dedicated portal at aibe.digivarsity.online.
The AIBE XXII examination will be conducted on November 29, 2026. The admit cards are scheduled to be released from November 14.
|Event
|Date
|Registration begins
|August 19, 2026
|Registration closes
|October 27, 2026
|Last date to pay application fee
|October 28, 2026
|Last date for corrections
|October 30, 2026
|Admit card release
|November 14, 2026
|AIBE XXII exam
|November 29, 2026
Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website and click on the AIBE XXII registration link.
Step 2: Complete the registration using the required personal details, mobile number, and email ID. Candidates will have to verify their email and mobile number through OTPs.
Step 3: Log in using the registration credentials and fill in the application form with educational qualification and State Bar Council enrolment details, wherever applicable.
Step 4: Select the examination centre and provide the required communication details.
Step 5: Upload the required documents, including the photograph, signature, and applicable enrolment certificate or undertaking. Candidates without an enrolment certificate may have to submit the prescribed undertaking, depending on their eligibility category.
Step 6: Pay the application fee online and submit the form.
Step 7: Download and save a copy of the completed application form and fee receipt for future reference.
The admit cards for AIBE XXII are scheduled to be released on November 14, while the examination will be held on November 29. This means the Bar Council of India is scheduled to issue the admit cards 15 days before the examination.