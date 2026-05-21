AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 releasing on May 22, exam scheduled for June 7

Bar Council of India (BCI) conducts the All India Bar Examination - AIBE (Image via official website)

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is scheduled to release the admit cards for All India Bar Examination XXI (AIBE 21) on May 22, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 21 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026 in offline, pen-and-paper mode.

As per the official schedule released by the Bar Council of India, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Without the hall ticket, entry to the exam hall will not be permitted. Reports suggest the admit card link is expected to go live in the evening, likely around 5 pm, based on previous year trends.