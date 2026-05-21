AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 releasing on May 22, exam scheduled for June 7

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is scheduled to release the admit cards for All India Bar Examination XXI (AIBE 21) on May 22, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 21 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026 in offline, pen-and-paper mode.
As per the official schedule released by the Bar Council of India, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Without the hall ticket, entry to the exam hall will not be permitted. Reports suggest the admit card link is expected to go live in the evening, likely around 5 pm, based on previous year trends.
Candidates will require their login credentials such as registration number, login ID and password to access the admit card online. The hall ticket will contain important details including the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time and examination-day instructions.
Step 1: Visit the official website at AIBE official portal
Step 2: Click on the “AIBE XXI Admit Card 2026” link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your registration number/login ID and password
Step 4: Submit the details and open the admit card
Step 5: Verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully
Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam day use
The AIBE 21 exam will be conducted from 1 pm to 4 pm, while candidates are expected to report to the centre well in advance. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for any fresh notifications regarding exam guidelines or admit card-related updates.