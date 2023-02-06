AIBE XVII 2023: BCI removes answer key link from website

The BCI yesterday released the answer key for English set A, set B, set C and set D for the exam that was successfully conducted on February 5. (Image Source: Unsplash/ Representative image)

AIBE XVII 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) today removed the answer key link for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII from the official websites — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com.

The BCI had yesterday released the answer key for English set A, set B, set C and set D for the exam that was successfully conducted on February 5. The answer key came out just after the conclusion of exam. However, the council has now removed the link, without any notice or clarifiction about why the answer key has been removed.

As the answer key has been removed, the council is expected to release a fresh answer key on their official website — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com.

According to an official notice, “If any candidate of AIBE 17 held of 05.02.2023 has missed out on biometric attendance they need not worry, so long as their verification was done in the classroom while giving the exam by way of taking their signatures. Their answer sheets will be taken into account and their results will be duly declared when result of examination is declared.”