AIBE XVII 2023 answer key released; check how to download

AIBE XVII 2023 Answer Key: The Bar Council of India (BCI) today released the answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII. Candidates who appeared for AIBE 2023 can now check the answer key at the official websites — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com.

The BCI has released the answer key for English set A, set B, set C and set D for the exam that was successfully conducted on February 5.

The council also clarified that the candidates who did not get their biometric attendance will not be considered as ineligible, as long as they signed against their name in the exam hall.

“If any candidate of AIBE 17 held of 05.02.2023 has missed out on biometric attendance they need not worry, so long as their verification was done in the classroom while giving the exam by way of taking their signatures. Their answer sheets will be taken into account and their results will be duly declared when result of the examination is declared,” the official website stated.