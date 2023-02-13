AIBE XVII 2023 Answer key: Window to raise challenge open till February 20

AIBE XVII 2023 Answer key: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII answer key objection window opened today, February 13. Candidates can raise objections with respect to the answer key or question paper of AIBE XVII at the official website of AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

The revised answer key was released for English SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D on February 9. The answer key objection window will close on February 20 at 11:59 pm.

AIBE XVII answer key: how to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the BCI official website of AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Raise your objections for AIBE XVII” link.

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Select the question number you want to challenge.

Step 5: Review and submit the objection.

AIBE XVII 2023 exam was held on February 5 and the result will be released after the Bar Council of India (BCI) considers the valid objections and make necessary changes to the answer key. The result will be based on the final answer key of AIBE.

The AIBE XVII 2023 exam was held in a pen-paper based test mode and the result is expected to release soon. To qualify in the AIBE 2023 exam you need to score 40% marks.