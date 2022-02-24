AIBE XVI revised answer key released, check details

The revised answer key for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI has been released on the official website — allindiabarexamination.com. The answer key is for the candidates who had appeared for the national-level certification exam on October 31.

“As per the decision of Honorable Monitoring Committee, 5 Questions have been rejected/deleted. Marking is done out of 95 marks (Total). Passing % was fixed at 40% for GENERAL/OBC and 35% for SC/ST category. Candidates scoring 38 marks and above from the GENERAL/OBC category have been declared ‘PASS’ whereas Candidates scoring 33 marks and above from SC/ST category have been declared ‘PASS’,” the official notification on the website read.

After careful consideration of challenges and objections sent by the AIBE XVI aspirants, the administering body has rejected five questions from the AIBE XVI question paper.

AIBE 16 revised answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Locate the notification box on the homepage.

Step 3: The first notification will be about the revised result. Click on the link given in the notification.

Step 4: A PDF file with the revised answer key will open in a new windown.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference.

Now, on the basis of the AIBE XVI result, qualified candidates will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practicing law in an Indian court.