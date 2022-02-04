AIBE XVI Result 2021 announced; What’s next?

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the AIBE XVI result 2021. The candidates can check the result online at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE XVI 2021 was conducted on October 31, 2021. The qualified candidates will now receive a Certificate of Practice (CoP).

Candidates can make a request to the AIBE for the rechecking of the result. To apply for re-checking of the result, the candidates are required to apply online by entering the roll number and date of birth.

The candidates who score the passing marks as per the BCI will only be considered qualified in the AIBE XVI and will receive the CoP. BCI sends the CoP to the eligible candidates a few days after the declaration of the result. Candidates from the General category with 40 per cent marks in AIBE 16 will qualify to receive the CoP whereas, the candidates from the SC and ST categories will require 35% marks to be considered qualified in the exam.

After the candidate receives the CoP, he/she shall be able to practice law in India. The CoP will comprise the details such as the Name of the candidate, Parent’s/Husband’s name, Enrollment number, Registration number, Roll number, Photograph and Signature, and the BCI member’s signatures.

The main aim of this exam is to examine the capability of an advocate so that he / she could practice the profession of law in India. Through this exam, the basic skills, analytical abilities, and basic knowledge of law is tested. All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 was an exam conducted by the BCI to analyse the candidates’ knowledge regarding law and to give the eligible candidates the certificate to practice law in India. The exam had 100 Multiple Choice Questions.