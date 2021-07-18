BCI extends AIBE XVI application deadline

AIBE XVI exam 2021: The application process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) has been extended. Candidates can now apply till August 14. Online applications can be submitted online at allindiabarexamination.com.

As per AIBE 16 dates, although the application window will close on August 14, the last date for payment of the application fee is August 20. The exam date for the exam is yet to be announced.

“The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till August 14, 2021, and the payment date is extended till August 20, the rescheduled date for AIBE 16 will be intimated soon,” a statement on the AIBE official website read.

How to register for AIBE XVI 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Register your account by entering the login details.

Step 3: Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualifications.

Step 4: Make the payment of application fees.

Step 5: Click on submit and your application will be submitted.

AIBE is a national level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country.

In case any candidate has entered any wrong information or uploaded a wrong document, they need to get it rectified by e-mailing the correction along with your registration number on aibe.bci@gmail.com. In case of any query, candidates can also connect with the helpline numbers at +91-9804580458, 011-49225022, and 011-49225023.