AIBE XVI application process deadline extended

AIBE XVI exam 2021: The application process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) has been extended, interested candidates can now apply till March 31. The last date to submit the application fee till April 2.

The application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on March 22. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 25, the candidates can download their hall ticket from April 10.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the open-book eligibility exam in MCQ format. Those who clear the exam will be allowed to practice law in India and can work as lawyers.

In case any candidate has entered any wrong information or uploaded a wrong document, they need to get it rectified by e-mailing the correction along with your registration number on aibe.bci@gmail.com. In case of any query, candidates can also connect with the helpline number +91-9804580458, 011-49225022, and 011-49225023.