AIBE XVI application deadline extended till June 15

The application process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) has been extended, interested candidates can now apply till June 15. Interested and eligible candidates, who failed to register themselves, can now do it by visiting the official website at aalindiabarexamination.com.

The application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on April 30. Now, it has been extended till June 15. The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the open-book eligibility exam in MCQ format. The council will announce the new exam date for AIBE soon.

Those who clear the exam will be allowed to practice law in India and can work as lawyers.

In case any candidate has entered any wrong information or uploaded a wrong document, they need to get it rectified by e-mailing the correction along with your registration number on aibe.bci@gmail.com. In case of any query, candidates can also connect with the helpline number +91-9804580458, 011-49225022, and 011-49225023.