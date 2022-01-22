AIBE XVI 2021 result to be declared in first week of February; check details

AIBE XVI 2021 result: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) 2021 result in the first week of February. Once declared, the candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

BCI had earlier released the answer key of the exam. Candidates who wanted to challenge the answer key were provided an opportunity to raise objections till November 18. The AIBE XVI was held on October 31 in 40 cities all across India.

AIBE is a national-level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country.