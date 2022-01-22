scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Must Read

AIBE XVI 2021 result to be declared in first week of February; check details

AIBE is a national-level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
January 22, 2022 1:16:22 pm
India,Bar exam,relaxation,AIBE exam,aibe exam updateOnce declared, the candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website- allindiabarexamination.com File.

AIBE XVI 2021 result: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) 2021 result in the first week of February. Once declared, the candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Read |Supreme Court directs CMC Vellore to conduct PG admissions as per Tamil Nadu govt’s minority merit list

BCI had earlier released the answer key of the exam. Candidates who wanted to challenge the answer key were provided an opportunity to raise objections till November 18. The AIBE XVI was held on October 31 in 40 cities all across India.

AIBE is a national-level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 22: Latest News

Advertisement