AIBE XVI 2021 answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

AIBE XVI 2021 answer key: The answer key of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) has been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their answer key through the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

The candidates who want to challenge the answer key can do so through the website till November 18. The online window to raise objections will be closed at 5 pm on that day. The AIBE XVI was held on October 31 in 40 cities all across India.

AIBE XV 2021 answer key: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A PDF containing answer key sets will be released

Step 4: Download, take a printout

“Candidates are advised to go through the answer keys for AIBE-XVI, conducted on October 31. Objections, if any, are invited within the next 10 days, i.e, by November 18 till 5 pm, after which no claim will be entertained whatsoever, and results will be declared based on the answer key that will be revised (if required ) and uploaded again,” read the official notification on AIBE website.

AIBE is a national level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country.