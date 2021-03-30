AIBE XV results 2021 released: How to check

Know how to check the result

The Bar Council of India on Tuesday released the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) XV results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results at allindiabarexamination.com.

“The Result for AIBE-15 conducted on 24th January 2021 is available here Click Here In case your result falls in withheld category i.e. It displays “To be declared later” Then Kindly wait as your result will be declared within 7-10 working days and you will be informed through SMS/Email/notification, ” says the notification released with the results.

How to check AIBE XV result 2021:

Step 1) Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2) Click on the link for ‘AIBE XV results’

Step 3) Key in your credentials on the login page that opens and submit

Step 4) Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5) Take a printout if needed

Meanwhile, the application process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVI) has been extended, interested candidates can now apply till March 31. The last date to submit the application fee till April 2.