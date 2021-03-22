scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 22, 2021
Latest news

AIBE XV 2020 result delayed

AIBE XV result 2020: “The result for AIBE-XV held on January 24 would be uploaded in the 4th week of March, 2021," AIBE in its notification mentioned

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2021 3:39:44 pm
AIBE result 2021Check AIBE XV result 2021 at allindiabarexamination.com. File

AIBE XV result 2020: The result announcement of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XV) has been delayed, and is now set to be announced in the fourth week of March. “The result for AIBE-XV held on January 24 would be uploaded in the 4th week of March, 2021,” AIBE in its notification mentioned.

The result was earlier scheduled to be released in the third week of March.

AIBE XV 2020 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enetr the log-in credentials

Step 4: Result will be appeared on screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Top Education News
Click here for more

The entrance exam is conducted to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who pass the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement