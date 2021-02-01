AIBE XV 2020 answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

AIBE XV 2020 answer key: The answer key of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XV) has been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their answer key through the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

The candidates who want to challenge the answer key can do so through the website till February 7. The online window to raise objections will be closed at 5 pm on that day.

AIBE XV 2020 answer key: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf containing answer key sets will be released

Step 4: Download, take a print out

To raise objections, candidates need to register with their registration id, other credentials.

The entrance exam was earlier held on January 24. The result will be released on the basis of the final answer key, the notification mentioned.

The entrance exam is conducted to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who pass the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.