Toggle Menu
AIBE XIII results to be released soon, check direct linkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/aibe-xiii-results-declared-allindiabarexamination-com/

AIBE XIII results to be released soon, check direct link

AIBE XIII results 2018: The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI

aibe results, aibe 13 results, aibe xiii results, allindiabarexamination.com, aibe 13 results, aibe 13, aibe 13 results 2018, aibe admission
AIBE XIII results 2018: Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI

AIBE XIII results 2018: The results of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIII examinations will be released soon. Though the official website has mentioned that the results of Group D recruitment examinations will be declared by 5 pm, but it has not been released.

The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

aibe results, aibe 13 results, aibe xiii results, allindiabarexamination.com, aibe 13 results, aibe 13, aibe 13 results 2018

The entrance exam is conducted to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

AIBE XIII results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘AIBE XIII results’ link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

AIBE is an open book exam which tests an aspirant’s knowledge of the law. The exam is held in 11 languages and the aspirants need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks to clear the AIBE exam and be eligible to practice law in India.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Option for state-run schools in Bengal over private ones, Partha Chatterjee tells parents
2 PIL for free education, food and medical aid to poor kids: Delhi HC seeks Centre, AAP govt stand
3 Seats filled under EWS, DG by Delhi govt 3 times more than in MCD schools: Outcome Budget