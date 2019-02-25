AIBE XIII results to be released soon, check direct link

AIBE XIII results 2018: The results of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIII examinations will be released soon. Though the official website has mentioned that the results of Group D recruitment examinations will be declared by 5 pm, but it has not been released.

The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The entrance exam is conducted to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

AIBE XIII results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘AIBE XIII results’ link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

AIBE is an open book exam which tests an aspirant’s knowledge of the law. The exam is held in 11 languages and the aspirants need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks to clear the AIBE exam and be eligible to practice law in India.