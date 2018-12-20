AIBE XIII admit cards 2018 released: Download at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE XIII admit cards 2018: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIII will be held on December 23, 2018. The admit card for the AIBE XIII has been released on the official website — allindiabarexamination.com. All those candidates who have registered for the same can download the AIBE admit card from the official website. The entrance exam is conducted to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

AIBE is an open book exam which tests an aspirant’s knowledge of the law. The exam is held in 11 languages and the aspirants need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks to clear the AIBE exam and be eligible to practice law in India.

AIBE XIII admit cards 2018: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘AIBE XIII admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Along with the admit cards, the candidates have to carry the Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, voter Id etc.