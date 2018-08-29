AIBE XII result 2018 declared today at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE XII result 2018: The exam was conducted on June 10 to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. The exam was conducted on June 10 to grant permission to law graduates to practice law.

AIBE XII result 2018: The result of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XII has been released at the official website — www.allindiabarexamination.com. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website itself. The exam was conducted on June 10 to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

AIBE is an open book exam which tests an aspirant’s knowledge of law. It is held in 11 languages and the aspirants need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent score to clear AIBE exam.

AIBE XII result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Result-AIBE XII

Step 3: In the provided field, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

