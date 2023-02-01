AIBE XVII admit card 2023 to release today; how to download

AIBE XVII admit card 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII admit card today at 5 pm. The candidates who registered for AIBE 2023 can download the admit card from the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the schedule, the AIBE XVII will be conducted on February 5. The admit card were earlier supposed to release on January 30, however, it was deferred to February 1.

AIBE XVII admit card 2023: how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘AIBE XVII admit card’ link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details.

Step 4: View and download the admit card

The exam format will be an open-book test in a centre based offline mode. AIBE exam is conducted twice a year. Candidates who qualify for the exam are eligible to practice in the court across the country.

Along with the admit cards, the candidates have to carry the Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, voter id etc. For more details check the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.