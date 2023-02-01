scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

AIBE XVII admit card 2023 to release today; how to download

AIBE XVII admit card 2023: All those candidates who have registered for AIBE exam can download the AIBE XVII admit card from the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 17 admit card 2023 releasedAfter passing the examination candidate will be awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India. (Representative Image/ Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

AIBE XVII admit card 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII admit card today at 5 pm. The candidates who registered for AIBE 2023 can download the admit card from the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

Also read |CLAT 2023 Counselling: Second allotment list released; steps to check

As per the schedule, the AIBE XVII will be conducted on February 5. The admit card were earlier supposed to release on January 30, however, it was deferred to February 1.

AIBE XVII admit card 2023: how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘AIBE XVII admit card’ link.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details.

Step 4: View and download the admit card

The exam format will be an open-book test in a centre based offline mode. AIBE exam is conducted twice a year. Candidates who qualify for the exam are eligible to practice in the court across the country.

Along with the admit cards, the candidates have to carry the Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, voter id etc. For more details check the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 13:14 IST
Next Story

Budget 2023: Highest-ever capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for Indian Railways

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close