AIBE result XIII declared, check how to download

AIBE result 2019: The Bar Council of India (BC) has declared the result for the All India Ban Examination (AIBE) XIII result on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The exam was conducted on December 23, 2018.

Advertising

The entrance exam is conducted to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

AIBE result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official notification, allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘result for AIBE XIII exam’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and email id

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can download their result and take print out for future reference.

AIBE is an open book exam which tests an aspirant’s knowledge of the law. The exam is held in 11 languages and the aspirants need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks to clear the AIBE exam and be eligible to practice law in India.