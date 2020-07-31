AIBE registrations extended till August 31, exam dates to be announced later

AIBE exam registrations open till August 31 (Representational image) AIBE exam registrations open till August 31 (Representational image)

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has further extended the registration process. The last date to fill in the form is August 31. The revised date for the exam is yet to be announced. Candidates who have not yet applied can register at allindiabarexamination.com. Thus, the exam which was scheduled to be held on August 16 also stands postponed, however, the new dates are not known yet.

The final date of the exam will be decided by a monitoring committee after reviewing the situations arising due to the pandemic. “Keeping in view the present pandemic situation and frequent lockdown, increasing the number of corona patients daily, the Council has resolved to postpone the All India Bar Examination to be held on 16.8.2020 and it has further resolved to extend the date of receipt of applications from candidates till 31.8.2020 (for the present). The date of examination and other schedules are to be considered and decided by the Monitoring Committee for A.I.B.E. (headed by the Hon’ble former Judge of Supreme Court),” the official notice read.

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is held by the bar council of India (BCI). It is an open-book eligibility exam in MCQ format. Those who clear the exam will be allowed to practice law in India and can work as lawyers.

Meanwhile, the entrance exams for admissions to law courses across India – the Common aw Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 after being postponed several times have been scheduled to be held from August 22.

