AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: BCI to release hall tickets today

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII today, November 14. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, using their login credentials.

The AIBE 22 examination will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode. The examination is scheduled to take place from 1 pm to 4 pm. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and check the examination centre allotted to them.

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: How to download

Once the download link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets: