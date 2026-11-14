AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: BCI to release hall tickets today

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII today, November 14. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, using their login credentials.
The AIBE 22 examination will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode. The examination is scheduled to take place from 1 pm to 4 pm. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and check the examination centre allotted to them.
AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: How to download
Once the download link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:
Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
On the homepage, click on the AIBE XXII (22) admit card link.
Enter the registered login ID and password in the designated fields.
Submit the details to access the candidate dashboard.
The AIBE 22 admit card will appear on the screen.
Download the hall ticket and take a printout for examination purposes.
AIBE 22 hall ticket: Details to verify
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully verify their name, roll number, application number, photograph and other personal details. They should also check the examination date, reporting time, allotted examination centre and its complete address.
In case of any discrepancy in the details printed on the hall ticket, candidates should contact the BCI examination helpdesk for clarification before the examination.
The reporting time for AIBE 22 is scheduled for 11:30 am, while the examination will begin at 1 pm and conclude at 4 pm. The gate-closing time is 1:15 pm. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.
AIBE 21 results: How many candidates qualified?
In the previous session, AIBE XXI was conducted on June 7, 2026, across 292 examination centres in 60 cities. A total of 1,75,701 candidates appeared for the examination. The BCI’s published result statistics did not specify the total number of registrations separately.
The results were declared on July 19, with 1,15,805 candidates qualifying, recording an overall pass percentage of 65.92 per cent. As many as 59,876 candidates did not qualify, while the results of 20 candidates were kept pending in connection with malpractice cases.
Candidates who clear the examination become eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is required to practise law in India.