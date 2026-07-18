AIBE 21 result out at allindiabarexamination.com; 1.15 lakh candidates qualify

The notice states that the rules cover 'all law students, interns, research scholars, students enrolled in LLB, LLM, PhD, certificate, diploma and other law related courses.' (Image via official website)

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has declared the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards from the candidate portal, available on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com, using their login credentials. The council has also released the final answer key and result statistics along with the announcement.

A total of 1,75,701 candidates appeared for AIBE XXI, including 1,10,909 male candidates, 64,784 female candidates and 8 transgender candidates. According to the BCI, the overall pass percentage stands at 65.92%, with 1,15,805 candidates qualifying and 59,876 candidates not qualifying. The result of 20 candidates has been kept pending in connection with malpractice cases.