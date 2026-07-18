AIBE 21 result out at allindiabarexamination.com; 1.15 lakh candidates qualify

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has declared the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards from the candidate portal, available on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com, using their login credentials. The council has also released the final answer key and result statistics along with the announcement.
A total of 1,75,701 candidates appeared for AIBE XXI, including 1,10,909 male candidates, 64,784 female candidates and 8 transgender candidates. According to the BCI, the overall pass percentage stands at 65.92%, with 1,15,805 candidates qualifying and 59,876 candidates not qualifying. The result of 20 candidates has been kept pending in connection with malpractice cases.
Before declaring the result, the Monitoring Committee decided to moderate the qualifying criteria. While the original qualifying marks were 45 marks for General category candidates and 40 marks for SC, ST and PwD candidates out of 100, the committee reduced the qualifying marks by three marks after reviewing the question paper and result summary.
Candidates can visit allindiabarexamination.com, click on the AIBE XXI result link, log in using their registration details and password, and download the scorecard for future reference.
The result data released by the Bar Council of India shows that male candidates accounted for the highest number of qualifiers, followed by female candidates. The gender-wise performance is as follows:
|Gender
|Appeared
|Qualified
|Not Qualified
|Male
|1,10,909
|73,045
|37,849
|Female
|64,784
|42,757
|22,022
|Transgender
|8
|3
|5
|Total
|1,75,701
|1,15,805
|59,876
The council also released the category-wise breakup of candidates who appeared and qualified in the examination. The figures are given below:
AIBE XXI result 2026: Category-wise performance
|Category
|Appeared
|Qualified
|Not Qualified
|Unreserved
|87,145
|59,709
|27,425
|OBC
|58,804
|36,210
|22,588
|SC
|24,127
|16,462
|7,662
|ST
|5,625
|3,424
|2,201
|Total
|1,75,701
|1,15,805
|59,876
The Bar Council of India has also announced the tentative schedule for the next edition of the examination. As per the notification, online registrations for AIBE XXII will commence on August 19, 2026, and conclude on October 27, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the next examination should keep track of updates on the official website.