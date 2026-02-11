AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Bar Council of India to start application from today at barcouncilofindia.org

The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates and final-semester students of 3-year or 5-year LLB programmes who wish to practice law in India. (Representative image. File)

The Bar Council of India will start its registrations for the 21st edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXI) on February 11. Aspiring candidates can apply through the official portals — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com — until April 30. The deadline for fee payment is May 1, while the correction window for application details will remain open until May 3. Hall tickets are scheduled for release on May 22, ahead of the exam on June 7.

Conducted as an open-book, multiple-choice test, the AIBE 21will evaluate candidates’ grasp of key areas of law, including constitutional provisions, criminal law, civil procedure, and professional ethics. The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates and final-semester students of 3-year or 5-year LLB programmes who wish to practice law in India.