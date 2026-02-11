AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Bar Council of India to start application from today at barcouncilofindia.org

The Bar Council of India will start its registrations for the 21st edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXI) on February 11. Aspiring candidates can apply through the official portals — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com — until April 30. The deadline for fee payment is May 1, while the correction window for application details will remain open until May 3. Hall tickets are scheduled for release on May 22, ahead of the exam on June 7.
Conducted as an open-book, multiple-choice test, the AIBE 21will evaluate candidates’ grasp of key areas of law, including constitutional provisions, criminal law, civil procedure, and professional ethics. The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates and final-semester students of 3-year or 5-year LLB programmes who wish to practice law in India.
|S. No.
|Activity
|Important Dates
|1
|Online Registration for AIBE-XXI begins from
|February 11, 2026
|2
|Online Registration for AIBE-XXI closes on
|April 30, 2026
|3
|Last date of payment through online mode
|May 1, 2026
|4
|Last date of correction in the registration form
|May 3, 2026
|5
|The admit card to be released from
|May 22, 2026
|6
|Date of Examination for AIBE-XXI
|June 7, 2026
Step 1: Visit the official site of AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: Register your account by entering the login details
Step 3: Fill in the details required, including names, contact details, and educational qualifications
Step 4: Make the payment of the application fees
Step 5: Click on submit, and your application will be submitted
Passing the AIBE grants an advocate’s certificate of practice, which is essential for appearing in courts and tribunals across the country. As per the BCI notification, the minimum passing percentage has been fixed at 45 per cent for General and OBC candidates, and 40 per cent for SC/ST and differently-abled candidates.
The 100 marks examination will cover various aspects of the law, like: Constitutional law, Indian Penal Code, intellectual property, Evidence Act, Family Law, Administration Law, Cyber Law, Law related to Taxation, Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act, Land Acquisition Act, among others.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on January 7 announced the AIBE 20 results with a total of 2,51,968 candidates appearing for the AIBE XX, out of which 1,74,386 candidates, or 69.21 per cent candidates have qualified the examination.
Male candidates had a higher overall number of both appearing and qualified candidates compared to females, with 165,613 males appearing for the exam and 52,547 qualifying. Female candidates, with 86,336 appearing and 25,547 qualifying, make up a smaller portion of the qualified candidates in comparison to their male counterparts.
