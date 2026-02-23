AIBE 21 Exam Date: BCI to conduct exam on June 7; registration underway at allindiabarexamination.com

The BCI has urged candidates to adhere to instructions carefully to avoid disqualification. (Express photo by Bhupendra Yadav/Representative image)

The Bar Council of India has announced that the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21 will be held on June 7, 2026. In its guidelines, the council stressed strict enforcement of rules at exam centres, requiring candidates to carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID. Electronic devices will not be permitted, and the test will be conducted offline using OMR sheets.

Law graduates must clear AIBE to obtain the Certificate of Practice, which is mandatory for practising in Indian courts. The BCI has urged candidates to adhere to instructions carefully to avoid disqualification.

AIBE registration underway

Aspiring candidates can apply through the official portals — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com — until April 30. The deadline for fee payment is May 1, while the correction window for application details will remain open until May 3. Hall tickets are scheduled for release on May 22, ahead of the exam on June 7.