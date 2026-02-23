AIBE 21 Exam Date: BCI to conduct exam on June 7; registration underway at allindiabarexamination.com

Aspiring candidates can apply through the official portals — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com — until April 30.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 11:12 AM IST
AIBE 21 Exam Date: BCI to conduct exam on June 7; registration underway at allindiabarexamination.comThe BCI has urged candidates to adhere to instructions carefully to avoid disqualification. (Express photo by Bhupendra Yadav/Representative image)
The Bar Council of India has announced that the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21 will be held on June 7, 2026. In its guidelines, the council stressed strict enforcement of rules at exam centres, requiring candidates to carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID. Electronic devices will not be permitted, and the test will be conducted offline using OMR sheets.

Law graduates must clear AIBE to obtain the Certificate of Practice, which is mandatory for practising in Indian courts. The BCI has urged candidates to adhere to instructions carefully to avoid disqualification.

AIBE registration underway

Aspiring candidates can apply through the official portals — barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com — until April 30. The deadline for fee payment is May 1, while the correction window for application details will remain open until May 3. Hall tickets are scheduled for release on May 22, ahead of the exam on June 7.

Conducted as an open-book, multiple-choice test, the AIBE 21 will evaluate candidates’ grasp of key areas of law, including constitutional provisions, criminal law, civil procedure, and professional ethics. The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates and final-semester students of 3-year or 5-year LLB programmes who wish to practice law in India.

LLB vs BA LLB: Know the differences in course structure, career implications and more

AIBE 21 Application: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Register your account by entering the login details

Step 3: Fill in the details required, including names, contact details, and educational qualifications

Step 4: Make the payment of the application fees

Step 5: Click on submit, and your application will be submitted

AIBE 21: Passing criteria

Passing the AIBE grants an advocate’s certificate of practice, which is essential for appearing in courts and tribunals across the country. As per the BCI notification, the minimum passing percentage has been fixed at 45 per cent for General and OBC candidates, and 40 per cent for SC/ST and differently-abled candidates.

The 100 marks examination will cover various aspects of the law, like: Constitutional law, Indian Penal Code, intellectual property, Evidence Act, Family Law, Administration Law, Cyber Law, Law related to Taxation, Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act, Land Acquisition Act, among others.

AIBE 20 Results

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on January 7 announced the AIBE 20 results with a total of 2,51,968 candidates appearing for the AIBE XX, out of which 1,74,386 candidates, or 69.21 per cent candidates have qualified the examination.

Male candidates had a higher overall number of both appearing and qualified candidates compared to females, with 165,613 males appearing for the exam and 52,547 qualifying. Female candidates, with 86,336 appearing and 25,547 qualifying, make up a smaller portion of the qualified candidates in comparison to their male counterparts.

 

