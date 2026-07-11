AIBE 2026 final answer keys released at allindiabarexamination.com; results next

The final answer keys for the offline examination is released on the official website — allindiabarexamination.com.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the final answer keys for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). The exam was conducted on June 7, 2026. The final answer keys for the offline examination are released on the official website — allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the official answer keys. The Council will now announce the results for the AIBE anytime soon.

In the four-page PDF uploaded on the official website, eight questions are highlighted. From the highlighted answers, four questions have two answers. These changes have been made after receiving objections from the students.