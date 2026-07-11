AIBE 2026 final answer keys released at allindiabarexamination.com; results next

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the final answer keys for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). The exam was conducted on June 7, 2026. The final answer keys for the offline examination are released on the official website — allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the official answer keys. The Council will now announce the results for the AIBE anytime soon.
In the four-page PDF uploaded on the official website, eight questions are highlighted. From the highlighted answers, four questions have two answers. These changes have been made after receiving objections from the students.
Follow these steps to download the AIBE answer key:
Step 1: Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: Click on the “AIBE answer key” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Select the relevant question booklet or set
Step 4: A new window will open displaying the PDF
Step 5: Download and save for future reference
The AIBE 21 scorecard 2026 will display key information about each candidate. It will include the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, and category. The scorecard will also show the marks obtained, the qualifying status, and whether the candidate is eligible for the Certificate of Practice.
Candidates should note that all the correct answers carry one mark each with no negative marking. The qualifying marks for general category candidates are 45 per cent, while for SC, ST, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates are 40 per cent.
The AIBE exam results will then be prepared based on the final answer key, and the COP will be issued to the candidates who have successfully cleared the paper. The Bar Council of India (BCI) will announce the availability of the AIBE Certificate of Practice (CoP) on its official website. Certificates for candidates who qualify for the exam will be dispatched to their respective State Bar Councils. Qualified advocates must collect the physical copy of their CoP directly from the State Bar Council where they are enrolled.