AIBE 2026 Answer Keys Soon: Where to download final answer scripts

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE), which was conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on June 7, 2026, has yet to release the final answer keys. The final answer keys for the offline examination will be released on the official website — allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the official answer keys once released.

The AIBE exam was conducted in the pen-and-paper mode for a duration of three hours, beginning from 1 pm and going up to 4 pm. Candidates who clear the examination will get the Certificate of Practice (COP), which is an important document for any advocate to practice in the courts.