Monday, Jan 30, 2023
AIBE XVII Admit card 2023 releasing today; how to download

AIBE XVII admit card 2023: All those candidates who have registered for AIBE exam can download the AIBE XVII admit card from the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

BCI releasing AIBE 17 admit card todayAfter passing the examination candidate will be awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India. (Representive Image - Express Group)
AIBE XVII admit card 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII exam admit card today, January 30. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE XVII exam will be conducted on February 5, 2023. The exam format will be an open-book test in a centre based offline mode. AIBE exam is conducted twice a year. Candidates who qualify for the exam are eligible to practice in the court across the country.

AIBE XVII admit card 2023: how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘AIBE XVII admit card’ link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further use.

Along with the admit cards, the candidates have to carry an Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, voter Id etc. For more details check the official website of BCI — barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 11:58 IST
