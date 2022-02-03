AIBE 16 result declared: Here’s how to check

Results for All India Bar Examination, or AIBE 16, have been released on the official website of AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com — on February 3, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result on the AIBE website.

AIBE 16 is a certification based exam that is mandatory for law graduates seeking a Certificate of Practice (CoP) from the Bar Council of India (BCI).

AIBE 16 result: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Locate the notification that reads ‘Notification regarding Results for AIBE-XVI’ and click on ‘click here’ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will open in a new window or tab. Download and save it for future reference.

In case someone has forgotten their roll numbers, candidate can click on ‘In Case you Forgot the Roll No Click Here’ button. After that, the candidate will be asked to provide registration ID or mobile number and date of birth.

The AIBE 16 exam had taken place on October 31, 2021 and the Bar Council of India (BCI) had released the AIBE XVI answer keys on November 9, 2021. Now, the result has been declared after taking into consideration the objections raised by students after the release of the AIBE answer key.

BCI has issued the minimum cut-offs for AIBE examinations (40 per cent for general category and 35 per cent for SC and ST). All candidates having a score equal to or higher than the minimum cut off will be considered to have passed the examination.

Now, on the basis of the AIBE 16 result, qualified candidates will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practicing law in an Indian court.