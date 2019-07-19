Toggle Menu
AIAPGET answer key released: How to download, raise an objection

NTA AIAPGET answer key 2019: The result will be based on the final answer key. To qualify one needs to secure 50 percentile marks (40 percentile for reserved category candidates).

AIAPGET, AIAPGET answer key, AIAPGET objection, AIAPGET result date, nta aiapget, ntaaiapget.nic.in, college admission, education news
NTA AIAPGET answer key released at ntaaiapget.nic.in. (Representational image)

AIAPGET answer key released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2019 at its official website, ntaaiapget.nic.in.

If any candidates find any error, they can challenge the NTA-AIAPGET answer key by July 20, 11:50 pm. A fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable. A panel will consider all the objections and a final answer key will be released thereafter.

AIAPGET answer key released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaaiapget.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘answer key 2019’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Answer key will appear, download

In the case of filling challenge, candidates will have to follow these steps –

Advertising

Step 1: Click here for answer key challenge
Step 2: Click on the question id, select correct opntions
Step 3: In the box, mention details
Step 4: Save claim and pay fee
Step 5: Submit supporting documents
Step 6: Click for final submission

The 400-mark exam is conducted for admission to AYUSH-based courses including Homoeopathy, Unani et al, and colleges in India. The result will be based on the final answer key.

Those who qualify the exam will be eligible for counselling. To qualify one needs to secure 50 percentile marks (40 percentile for reserved category candidates).

