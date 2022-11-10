AIAPGET 2022: NTA releases result; here’s how to check

AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final result of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official website — aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Candidates would require their application number and date of birth to login and check their score card from the official website.

AIAPGET 2022: How to check score card

Step 1: Visit the official NTA AIAPGET website — aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the AIAPGET 2022 result link given in the top ticker.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Click on the ‘AIAPGET 2022’ link given on the page.

Step 4: Key in application number and date of birth, and the given security key.

Step 5: Your score card will be available on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download and save their score card for future reference. The final answer key has also been released along with the final result, and candidates can download that too from the official website by following the same steps.

AIAPGET is used for admission to several postgraduate courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).