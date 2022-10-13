AIAPGET 2022: NTA releases admit card; check how to download hall tickets

AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released admit cards for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – aiapget.nta.nic.in

The examination will be conducted on October 15 in two shifts — the first shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm for Ayurveda and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm for Homoepathy, Siddha and Unani. The test will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode.

AIAPGET 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website – aiapget.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘AIAPGET 2022 admit card’

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as your application number and date of birth

Step 4: View the admit card and download it for future reference.

Candidates should remember to take a print out of the hall tickets and carry it with them to the exam hall, as candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the admit card and an official photo ID proof.

The AIAPGET 2022 will be conducted in English and Hindi for Ayurveda, Homoeopathy examination will be conducted in English only, Siddha in English and Tamil and Unani in English and Urdu.

In case any candidate finds any discrepancy in their admit card or find difficulty in downloading it, they should contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.