Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

AIAPGET 2022: NTA announces exam date; check full schedule

AIAPGET 2022: The exam will be conducted on October 15 in two shifts. Registered candidates can check the full exam schedule at the official NTA website — nta.ac.in.

AIAPGET 2022, Ayush courses, AIAPGET 2022 exam schedule, AIAPGET 2022 exam schedule releasedAIAPGET 2022: City intimation slip and admit cards will be released later. (Representative image)

AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam dates for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022. Registered candidates can check the full exam schedule at the official NTA website — nta.ac.in.

According to the official schedule released by the NTA, the exam will be conducted on October 15 in two shifts — shift 1 (Ayurveda) from 10 am to 12 pm and shift 2 (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The Homoeopathy exam will be conducted only in English, Ayurveda exam will be held in English and Hindi, Siddha in English and Tamil, and Unani exam will be conducted in English and Urdu.

While the exam schedule for all courses had been released, the dates of advance city intimation slip and for the release of admit card will be announced later on. Candidates are advised to keep an eye at the official website — nta.ac.in — to check the release dates of advance city intimation slip and admit cards for the scheduled exam on October 15.

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination is conducted for admission to postgraduate Ayush courses.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 12:15:22 pm
