AI-based tool ChatGPT which successfully passed the MBA programme at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and US medical entrance test has failed to qualify the UPSC Civil Services exam, claims Analytics India Magazine.

ChatGPT attempted all 100 questions from the Set A of the UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2022 question paper. The tool could only answer 54 of them correctly. The cutoff for the general category candidates was 87.54 which suggests that ChatGPT couldn’t clear the toughest examination in the world.

Upon asking ChatGPT whether it was capable of passing the prelim exam for UPSC, the app failed to give a ;definite answer’. “As an Al language model, I do possess a vast amount of knowledge and information, including about the UPSC examination and related topics. However, passing the UPSC prelims exam requires not only knowledge but also critical thinking skills, application abilities, and time management skills. Therefore, I cannot give a definite answer on whether I can pass the prelim exam for UPSC or not,” it stated.

“ChatGPT’s knowledge is limited to September 2021, hence, it won’t be able to answer questions on current events. However, ChatGPT provided wrong answers for topics such as Economy and Geography that are not necessarily time-specific,” Analytics India Magazine stated.