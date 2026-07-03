AI skills top priority for global employers hiring B-school graduates: GMAC Survey

Artificial intelligence has become the most sought-after skill set among global employers hiring business school graduates. However, the professionals who will truly stand out in the workplace are those who can pair AI fluency with something no algorithm can replicate, which are human judgment, communication, and resilience. The pointers were highlighted in the Graduate Management Admission Council’s (GMAC) latest annual Corporate Recruiters Survey.

AI rises to the top

The survey, which polled more than 600 corporate recruiters across 39 countries, found that technology, AI, and data analysis skills recorded the largest year-on-year increase in importance among all competencies employers look for when hiring graduates.

The findings reveal an important nuance: when employers were asked which skills matter most during the hiring process, they ranked communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and adaptability higher than technical proficiency. This suggests that while AI skills may help candidates get through the door, it is the human skills that determine who succeeds once they are inside.