AI skills top priority for global employers hiring B-school graduates: GMAC Survey

Artificial intelligence has become the most sought-after skill set among global employers hiring business school graduates. However, the professionals who will truly stand out in the workplace are those who can pair AI fluency with something no algorithm can replicate, which are human judgment, communication, and resilience. The pointers were highlighted in the Graduate Management Admission Council’s (GMAC) latest annual Corporate Recruiters Survey.
The survey, which polled more than 600 corporate recruiters across 39 countries, found that technology, AI, and data analysis skills recorded the largest year-on-year increase in importance among all competencies employers look for when hiring graduates.
The findings reveal an important nuance: when employers were asked which skills matter most during the hiring process, they ranked communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and adaptability higher than technical proficiency. This suggests that while AI skills may help candidates get through the door, it is the human skills that determine who succeeds once they are inside.
Looking further ahead, employers anticipate that over the next five years, the two most valued skills for business school graduates will be using AI tools effectively and strategic thinking.
Despite positive assessments of business school graduates, the survey identifies a concerning mismatch between employer expectations and what candidates are actually demonstrating. While the majority of employers say graduates are adequately or very well prepared for most workplace skills, they flagged notable shortages in four specific areas:
–AI capabilities — graduates are not yet bringing sufficient AI fluency to the table
–Grit — the perseverance and resilience to push through setbacks
–Emotional intelligence — the ability to read people, manage relationships, and navigate organisational dynamics
–Managing human capital — leading, developing, and motivating people effectively
Compounding this, the survey also found that fewer employers this year believe today’s graduates demonstrate the same level of professionalism as previous generations — a finding that points to a growing soft-skills deficit alongside the technical gap.
The report also stated that employers in Europe and Asia are becoming more open to hiring internationally mobile talent, while US sponsorship has softened in recent years. Meanwhile, one-third of US employers plan to hire international talent for positions outside the country, signalling that global career opportunities continue to expand even as talent migration patterns evolve.
Joy Jones, CEO of GMAC, claimed, “The future belongs to professionals who can use emerging technology as a multiplier rather than view it as a competitive threat. Employers are increasingly seeking those who can combine analytical and technological capabilities with strong communication, active resilience, sound judgment, and the ability to lead people. We believe that business schools have an even more important role to play in developing both sides of that equation.”