Govt announces 15,000 scholarships, AI skilling program with Google, YouTube

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) Mumbai, has partnered with Google and YouTube to launch a national AI skilling initiative. The programme will offer 15,000 scholarships for students and young professionals in the creative sector.

According to an official statement, the initiative aims to equip learners with practical AI skills for fields such as media, entertainment, animation, gaming and digital storytelling.

What’s in it for students?

The programme focuses on building practical, job-ready skills. Students will learn how to use AI tools in real creative workflows. They will also get exposure to content creation and platform practices, especially for YouTube.