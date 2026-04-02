AI & Computational Thinking now part of school curriculum for Classes 3 to 8

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday unveiled a new curriculum on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking for Classes 3 to 8. Speaking at the launch, Pradhan described the initiative as a “transformative step towards future-ready learning” at the start of the academic year. He emphasised that structured AI education is now formally integrated into the school ecosystem at scale.

The curriculum is supported by detailed modules, comprehensive teacher handbooks, and robust student assessment frameworks. According to the minister, this approach will ensure early and systematic exposure to emerging technologies, laying a strong foundation for young learners to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Aligned with the vision of “AI for Education, AI in Education”, Pradhan said that it marks a decisive shift towards augmented learning — nurturing critical thinking, design orientation and a culture of innovation among young minds.

“As India’s leadership in technology-driven computing gains global recognition, this curriculum will empower students to engage with and shape the digital future meaningfully. CBSE and NCERT institutionalising this forward-looking framework and advancing a more adaptive, technology-integrated education ecosystem,” Pradhan said.

CBSE had set up an expert panel to design the new curriculum on artificial intelligence and computational thinking. Until now, AI has been introduced as a 15-hour skill module beginning in Class 6, and offered as an optional skill subject for students in Classes 9 to 12. Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the broader vision behind the move, stating that education must now equip young learners not only for a changing world but also for a future that will evolve in ways yet unforeseen.

“Artificial intelligence is already reshaping how knowledge is created, decisions are made, and economies function, making it imperative that our children are not passive users of technology, but thoughtful creators and responsible leaders of it.

“By introducing computational thinking from an early stage, we are laying the foundation for a generation that can learn, unlearn, and re-learn continuously, navigate uncertainty with confidence and transform disruption into opportunity,” he said.

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“This is not merely an academic reform, but a national investment in human capability, aligned with the vision of NEP 2020, to ensure that India’s learners are equipped not only for the jobs of tomorrow, but to shape the ideas, systems, and solutions that will define the future of the world,” Chaudhary said.

(with inputs from PTI)