These 3 beginner AI courses by IIT Madras need no coding experience

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)-led digital learning platform SWAYAM Plus has launched three new AI courses, in partnership with IITM Pravartak, under the ‘AI for All’ campaign. The launched courses — AI for Aspiring Engineers, AI for Administrators, and Prompt Engineering — are designed as beginner-friendly programmes requiring no prior coding or AI experience.
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As stated in the press release, they are open to learners from diverse academic and professional backgrounds. The courses are taught by experts from the IIT ecosystem and focus on practical, real-world applications of AI.
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The last date to register for all these courses is May 10. Registrations for all three courses are currently open on the portal.
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Among these courses, AI for Aspiring Engineers aims to equip students transitioning from school to engineering with foundational skills in Python, AI, and Machine Learning using real engineering datasets. The course is priced at Rs 500 plus GST.
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AI for Administrators focuses on enabling management professionals to make informed decisions using AI, Machine Learning, and Generative AI. The course is available at a fee of Rs 100 plus GST.
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The Prompt Engineering course introduces learners to effectively interacting with AI systems to generate accurate and meaningful outputs. This course is also offered at Rs 100 plus GST.
Further details can be obtained by visiting the website – swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in/ai-for-all-courses or writing to pmu-sp@swayam2.ac.in
The courses were launched by Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, during a campus event marking two years of Swayam Plus operations. It brought together stakeholders from government, industry, academia and the learner community.
Other than these AI courses, students can also do these free AI courses from IISc Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, and Google. An AI: Concepts & Techniques by IISc Bangalore is hosted by Prof. V. Susheela Devi from IISc Bangalore, delving into core AI topics such as problem solving, logic and reasoning, machine learning, deep learning, planning, genetic algorithms, and natural language processing.