These 3 beginner AI courses by IIT Madras need no coding experience

The last date to register for all these courses is May 10. Registrations for all three courses are currently open on the portal.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)-led digital learning platform SWAYAM Plus has launched three new AI courses, in partnership with IITM Pravartak, under the ‘AI for All’ campaign. The launched courses — AI for Aspiring Engineers, AI for Administrators, and Prompt Engineering — are designed as beginner-friendly programmes requiring no prior coding or AI experience.

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As stated in the press release, they are open to learners from diverse academic and professional backgrounds. The courses are taught by experts from the IIT ecosystem and focus on practical, real-world applications of AI.

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