AI app addiction raises alarms for mental health, IIM Lucknow study reveals

A user interacts with an AI companion app. Studies suggest prolonged use may lead to emotional dependence and social withdrawal. (image: ai generated)

A new study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has raised concerns over the psychological and social risks posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) companion applications. By analysing more than 157,000 user reviews, researchers found evidence of emotional dependence, addictive behaviour, and harmful impacts on real-world relationships.

The study, titled “Are AI Companions Real Companions? A BERT-Based Study of Replika Reviews”, was conducted by Prof Pradeep Kumar, Professor of Information Technology and Systems, along with research scholar Chitra Gautam. Their findings have been published in the Journal of Consumer Behaviour.

Read | IIM-Lucknow Placements 2026

Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and consumer satisfaction modelling, the team identified six major categories of negative user experiences: