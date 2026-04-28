Ahsec.assam.gov.in, Assam HS Result 2026: How to check and download Class 12th marksheet?

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Assam Board AHSEC HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will be declaring the Assam Board Class 12 results 2026 today. The ASSEB Class 12 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 16. Candidates will be able to check their results online on the official portal of the ASSEB at asseb.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, and assamresult.in.
Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates
Students will need their credentials to access the Assam HS results. After providing the necessary details, students can retrieve their Assam HS results. It is important to note that the Assam Class 12 2026 Results are provisional; students are required to visit their respective schools to obtain the official mark sheet.
To avoid unnecessary clickings students need to follow these steps.
1. Visit any of the official websites of Assam results – ahsec.assam.gov.in, and asseb.in
2. Click on the Assam 12 Result 2026 link on the home page.
3. Enter your login credentials, such as roll number or full name.
4. Click on the find result button to see your marksheet.
5. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.
Students are advised to check details like name, registration number, marks of each subject, grade or division thoroughly on their marksheets, as these marksheets are required to get admission in different undergraduate programmes.
Students are advised to take a printout of their Assam HS results in order to use them for the future. Once the result is published, students can download it through the Digilocker method too.
Last year, the board announced the Class 12 Assam board results on April 30. Last year, the exams were held between February 13 and March 17 in two shifts, and the practical component of the ASSEB Assam Board HS Class 12 exams was conducted from January 29 to February 10. Over 3,02,420 students appeared for the Assam Board Higher Secondary exam last year.