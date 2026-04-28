Ahsec.assam.gov.in, Assam HS Result 2026: How to check and download Class 12th marksheet?

Assam Board AHSEC HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will be declaring the Assam Board Class 12 results 2026 today. The ASSEB Class 12 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 16. Candidates will be able to check their results online on the official portal of the ASSEB at asseb.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, and assamresult.in.

Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates

Students will need their credentials to access the Assam HS results. After providing the necessary details, students can retrieve their Assam HS results. It is important to note that the Assam Class 12 2026 Results are provisional; students are required to visit their respective schools to obtain the official mark sheet.