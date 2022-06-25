AHSEC Assam HS Class 12th Result 2022: Date, time and result websites announced

AHSEC Assam Board Class 12 Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the HS or class 12 board exam results date and time. The result will be declared on June 27 at 9 am. Once declared, students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The Higher Secondary (HS) or class 12 board exams were conducted from March 15 and concluded on April 12, 2022. The practicals were held between February 21 and March 10, 2022. The board exams were held in two sessions — the first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second session began from 1:30 pm and was held till 4:30 pm.

AHSEC HS Result 2022: Date, time and result websites

The modern Indian language exams were for one and a half hours and carried 30 marks while the advanced language exams were for 50 marks and students were given a duration of two and a half hours to complete the paper.

In the results declared last year, the board did not declare the toppers’ names as the exams were cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. As a result, a devising formula was introduced by an expert committee and the evaluation was done on the basis of marks that were obtained in internal exams and past examinations by the students. The total percentage recorded was 98.93 per cent.

In 2021, a total number of 2,49,812 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 38,430 candidates were from science stream, 1,91,855 were from arts stream, 18,443 were from the commerce stream and 1,081 students were from the vocational course.

In 2020, the overall passing percentage record was 78.28 per cent where the commerce stream scored the highest pass percentage with 88.18 per cent, science was at 88.06 per cent and the arts stream had the least pass percentage of 78.28 per cent.