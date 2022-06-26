AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2022: When and where to check score card

Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the class 12 results on June 27 at 9 am. Once released, students can check their results on the official website of the Assam board — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The class 12 board theory papers were held between March 15 to April 12, 2022, and the practical exams were conducted in the month February 21 till March 10, 2022. The exams were divided into two slots — the first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm and the second was from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2022: When and where to check

The Assam board, introduced an app in 2019 to check the results. Students can download the app named ‘SEBA Results 2022’ from Google Playstore for android users. After downloading, go to the app and log in with the registration number. The result will appear on the screen.

Last year, after observing the pandemic situation, the Assam government cancelled the board examination. As decided by the government, marks were given on the basis of internals, assignments, and past year performances. The overall passing percentage was 98.93 per cent.

The percentage of Commerce and Science streams increased 10 per cent while in Arts there was an increase of more than 20 per cent compared to the previous year. In 2021, the HS result was recorded as the best from the previous three years for all three streams. Arts stream scored — 98.93 per cent in 2021, 78.28 per cent in 2020, and 75.14 per cent in 2019. Commerce — 99.57 per cent in 2021, 88.18 per cent in 2020, and 87.59 per cent in 2019. And science — 99.06 per cent in 2021, 88.06 per cent in 2020, and 86.59 per cent in 2019.

A year before that, 78.28 per cent students cleared the Arts stream, 88.18 per cent students cleared the Commerce, 91.55 per cent students cleared the Vocational stream and 88.06 per cent students cleared the Science stream exam successfully. In 2019, Commerce stream students had the highest passing percentage of 87.59, which was followed by Science where the passing percentage was 86.59 and Arts had the least passing percentage at 75.14.